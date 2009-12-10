Win a Nord Wave!

Clavia nord wave

Clavia's Nord Wave is one of the finest new keyboards of the past couple of years, so you'll almost certainly be interested to know that the company is giving UK and Republic Of Ireland residents the chance to win one.

The synth, which combines analogue and FM synthesis with wavetables and sampled waveforms, is worth £1949, and picks up where the acclaimed Nord Lead series left off.

To stand a chance of winning this rather special prize, head on over to the special competition page on UK distributor Sound Technology's website and answer one simple question. You've got until 7 January 2010.