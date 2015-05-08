Welcome to the Doppler Dome: free VST/AU plugin based on the Doppler effect

You're probably familiar with the Doppler effect, which refers to what happens to a moving sound's pitch depending on its proximity to the listener, and Aegean Music's Doppler Dome is a new VST/AU plugin that's based on it.

This positions the listener at a central point, and enables you to move the sound source along a path. You can drag dots to adjust the path's bezier curves.

There are several controls: Blend mixes the pitch effect with the dry signal (the result can be akin to a chorus or modulated delay), while Pitch, Volume and Pan Scale determine how much pitch, volume and pan are affected.

Check out the video above to hear what the Doppler Dome can do. You can download it now from the Aegean Music website.