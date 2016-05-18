Watch Teenage Engineering's new OP-Z in action

Producer, synthesist and all-round top musical bloke Cuckoo has been visiting the Stockholm headquarters of Teenage Engineering to take a look at how its new OP-Z is coming along.

We first saw the OP-Z - a synth and video sequencer, no less - when it was previewed at NAMM2016 , but this is the first glimpse of it we've had since then.

The video shows that the unit is still very much in development, and the guys at TE obviously don't want to give too much away. But so far, we're impressed.

As we saw in Anaheim back in January, the 'Z' doesn't have a screen, and as the video shows, there will be a lot of interaction with iOS for menu options, with swapping sound sets (or "modules") in and out being just one of those options.

While the synth side of things looks like it's progressing rather nicely, there is not much news on the video front - just that TE will be implementing Unity as the visual platform.

Although there is still no word on when the final product will be released, development looks to be moving on apace, so perhaps we'll see something more tangible before the end of the year. We will keep you posted on any developments as they happen.