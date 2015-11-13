Watch Stardust's Music Sounds Better With You being deconstructed using Ableton Push 2

Point Blank has found another use for Ableton's new Push 2 controller: watch the video above to see it being used in a deconstruction of Stardust's (AKA Thomas Bangalter, Alan Braxe and Benjamin Diamond) classic house track Music Sounds Better With You.

The new features in Ableton Live 9.5 are also showcased - you can find more tutorials on Point Blank's YouTube channel.

