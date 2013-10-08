Watch a teaser interview with Gary Numan ahead of his new iPhone/iPad special

On 14 October Gary Numan will return with Splinter - his first studio album in seven years. To celebrate this event, Future Music and Computer Music magazine will be releasing an interactive Gary Numan iPad/iPhone special on the same day.

Featuring a massive video interview, a 3D look at the classic album Replicas, plus video tutorials for musicians and more, The Electro Legends Series: Gary Numan Edition will go on sale on 14 October for just £1.99.

To buy it, just download Future Music or Computer Music on the App Store - they're both free. The special will be on sale from within them.

In the meantime, enjoy a free taster of the exclusive video interview!