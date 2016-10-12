Watch a deconstruction of Duke Dumont's Ocean Drive

Since his track The Giver thrust him into the limelight, Duke Dumont has been consistently concocting club gold while never steering too far from his melodic influences. No track sums up this production style better than his smash hit single Ocean Drive, currently cruising at 123 million YouTube views - and counting.

When Point Blank was invited to the inaugural IMS College Malta event last month, Lead Course Developer and Ableton Live wizard Ski Oakenfull took the opportunity to strip the track down and rebuild it, showing the chords and notes that make up its parts.

Watch the video above to see the deconstruction. You can also subscribe to the Point Blank YouTube channel to make sure you never miss another free tutorial or live event.

Point Blank's Electronic Music Composition modules, part of their online Music Production Master Diploma, cover all of the topics mentioned by Ski and a whole lot more. With exclusive deconstructions from the likes of Julio Bashmore, it's the perfect way to move away from predictable melodies and chords and give your music personality and professional polish.

The Master Diploma also contains modules in mixing, mastering and sound design, so once your chords are up to speed you can get to work on your production. Find out more about it here and be sure to check out Point Blank's range of courses in in London, Los Angeles and online.