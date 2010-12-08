Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V now available

PRESS RELEASE: Waldorf Music is proud to announce availability of its new PPG Wave 3.V soft synth plug-in as of December 2, 2010.

The PPG Wave 3.V is a virtual recreation of the legendary PPG Wave series, arguably amongst the most coveted high-end synthesizers of the Eighties. Originally developed by Wolfgang Palm — famed for inventing wavetable synthesis (whereby groups of short, single-cycle waves can be swept digitally from one to the next — a wavetable in PPG-speak), their unique, groundbreaking sounds graced countless hit records that have since inspired a whole generation of producers, composers, and listeners alike. While a full-blown PPG Music Computer System originally cost somewhere in the region of a classy, luxury car — affordable only to a few top musicians and producers, now anyone can enjoy these still-unique sounds in their favourite VST or AU host DAW at a fraction of that price!

In 1981, the PPG Wave 2 was the first digital wavetable synthesizer — an eight-voice, one-oscillator- per-voice affair — with analogue filters and VCAs; upping the ante to two oscillators per voice, the eight-voice PPG Wave 2.2 made history a year later with hitherto-unheard sensational sound patterns, thanks to its 32 wavetables with 64 waveforms in each wavetable, as well as awesome analogue sounds, brilliant bells, cathedral-like choirs, and other digital delights. Although technological limitations of the time brought up unavoidable issues, such as aliasing noise, today they now contribute to the charm and character of the still-sought-after PPG sound.

To successfully simulate the sound of the original PPG Wave series as closely as possible, original developer Wolfgang Palm was also involved in the development of the new software stablemate. States Waldorf CEO Joachim Flor: "We are proud that Wolfgang has always been helpful with advice and tips in order to reproduce the original sound."

The Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V accurately reproduces the winning combination of digital waveforms and analogue filters that resulted in an incomparably rich and expressive sound in the original hardware PPG Waves — right down to the minutest detail! In addition to the PPG Wave 2.2, the new Waldorf PPG plug-in also simulates the 1984-vintage, multitimbral PPG Wave 2.3, as well as Waldorf's own PPG Wave 2.V plug-in, originally released back in 2000. Alternative aliasing can be chosen, since it sounded different on the PPG Wave 2.3 compared to the PPG Wave 2.2. Users can even set cutoff and resonance deviations to simulate the inexactness of real analogue filters.

Depending on the host computer, the Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V can produce up to 256 voices per instance, offering two wavetable oscillators per voice with selectable 8-bit (similar to the original PPG Wave 2,2), 12-bit (similar to the original PPG Wave 2.3), or up to 32-bit (similar to the PPG Wave 2.V plug-in) sample playback. Additionally, analogue 'imperfection' of sorts is simulated to help supplement the basic warm, fat sound.

To enhance the plug-in's sound library further still, users can load samples via drag and drop or the file selection dialogue; with the eight-way multi-mode, it's even possible to play back multi-samples and refine the sound along the lines of the original PPG Waveterm, which offered user sampling and DIY wavetable creation (as well as advanced — for the time — sequencing capabilities), as the heart and brain of PPG's Music Computer System.

The audio signal path flows through a 12dB/oct or 24dB/oct low-pass filter, an authentic-sounding recreation of that found in the PPG Wave 2.2/2.3, with an overdrive providing additional sound characteristics.

Alongside the LFO modulation sources are three additional envelopes, corresponding to the originals' slightly coarser resolution. Users can also select finer settings, if needed.

The original PPG Waves distinguished themselves from the competition of the day by virtue of a unique user interface — the Multiple Function Analog Control Panel providing convenient hands-on access to the most important sound parameters, while the adjacent Multiple Function Digital Control Panel displayed deeper digital access, both numerically and via a series of not-quite-so-convenient cryptic abbreviations; the Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V effectively recreates this intuitive interface — albeit with easier-to-read/understand values and wording!

Additionally, almost all parameters can be accessed via host automation; most also support MIDI controller information, so the Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V can easily integrate into any existing production environment.

Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V is available at the beginning of December for 169€ (including VAT for EU countries). Waldorf is also offering the PPG Wave 3.V Upgrade from all versions of its PPG Wave 2.V plug-in, including the LE version and the Steinberg-distributed Waldorf Edition plug-in suite, at a special Christmas discounted price of 99€ from December 15 to 31; thereafter, it will cost 119€. More information about the Upgrade can be found in the Waldorf online shop: http://shop.waldorfmusic.de

An unrestricted evaluation license (100 hours over 100 days) is also available from here: http://www.waldorfmusic.de/en/ppg-3-evaluation.html

System requirements: Mac OS X 10.3.9 and above (running as a 32-bit plug-in); Windows XP and above (can be installed on 64-bit Vista/Windows 7, but runs as a 32-bit plug-in).

