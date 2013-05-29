VST/AU plugin instrument/effect round-up: Week 65
The pick of the recent releases
A practical selection this week, as we bring you three EQ plugins and a metering bundle. There’s also a new synth that promises to give you super-fast access to trance bass sounds.
Kuassa EVE-AT1 and EVE-AT4
A pair of EQs that are inspired by the classic Neve 1081 and 1084 hardware units. The AT1 is a four-band affair and the AT4 is a three-band device. Both are designed for tone shaping rather than surgical/corrective processes, and are said to have a sound that’s smooth and ‘musical’.
PSP Audioware PSP 2Meters
An audio metering bundle that contains two separate plugins. PSP VU2 (pictured) offers analogue-style VU metering with overload indicators, while PSP PPM2 provides professional European and BBC PPM metering with overload indicators.
Blue Cat Audio Liny EQ 5.0
This low-latency 8-band linear phase equalizer has been redesigned for this version. You now get a customisable user interface and a range of additional features including new EQ shapes, single and dual-channel modes and a new presets manager.
123creative.com PsyTrance Bass X1
A bassline synth that apparently enables you to create your perfect sound “in one minute”. Top features include four oscillators, a phase knob, oscillator saturation and four separate low-pass filters. It’s suitable for use in all varieties of trance as well as house, acid and techno.
Buy or download demo of 123creative.com PsyTrance Bass X1