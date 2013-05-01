VST/AU plugin instrument/effect round-up: Week 63
Room for one more?
There’s always room for another plugin or two in your rack - that’s what we tell ourselves anyway. Read on and decide if it’s worth finding space for any of the latest releases.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The 39 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: kiloHearts Disperser
kiloHearts Disperser
Promising a different take on the concept of transient shaping, Disperser can be called on for “boomy kicks, snappy hi-hats, synthetic wet basses or just as a sweet utility to shape your signal's peaks and crest factor”. It uses all-pass filters to add different amounts of delay to different frequencies.
A.O.M. tranQuilizr
Said to have a uniquely transparent sound, this 6-band EQ sports high- and low-cut filters. Each band can be used in stereo, left, right, mid and side modes and the three EQ types have different sound characteristics. It can be used for mixing or mastering applications.
Sinevibes Inertia and Cluster
A couple of new releases from Sinevibes that replace the company’s Dynamo and Deep plugins. Inertia is billed as a 32-envelope sequencer that can be used to add movement to static sounds, while Cluster is an animated filter that can be used to apply “intricate spectral transformations”.
Buy or download demo of Sinevibes Inertia
Xtrabits MSQ 16/10 and DrumSQ 16/8
A couple of rhythmic releases from Xtrabits. MSQ 16/10 is a step sequencer that has Octave, Slide, GateTime and Velocity parameters, while DrumSQ 16/8 is a beat machine that enables you to use up to eight patterns per preset.