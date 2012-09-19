VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 54

Headlines have recently been made by the announcements of D16 LuSH-101 and Native Instruments Premium Tube Series, but other plug-ins have landed on MusicRadar’s, err, radar too. Read on and they’ll soon be on yours as well.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

Read more: Expressive E Touché SE

The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.