VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 54
Half-a-dozen new contenders
Headlines have recently been made by the announcements of D16 LuSH-101 and Native Instruments Premium Tube Series, but other plug-ins have landed on MusicRadar’s, err, radar too. Read on and they’ll soon be on yours as well.
Psychic Modulation Phonec
An “analogue flux synthesizer” that’s designed to produce sounds with plenty of character. Lo-fi synthscapes, ethereal pads, minimal techno sequences, synthwave leads and basses and vintage analogue tones are all said to fall within its remit, and you can combine its dual oscillators in various ways.
Mildon Studios Bluemix and Redmix
These sister plug-ins are designed to be used together. Bluemix combines smart EQ, automatic compression, and high-frequency excitation to give you a clean signal that sits better in the mix, while Redmix is designed to add space by letting you pan from left to right and front to back.
Tonebytes/Softrave Urban Noise
If you want to spice up your music with some sounds of the city, this ‘atmospheres’ plug-in could be the solution. It comes with car, crowd, bar, subway and other noises and up to three of these can be mixed together at any one time.
Waves NS1 Noise Supressor
Waves’ one billionth plug-in release (probably) can be used for post production, audio forensics and musical applications. It’s designed to eliminate background noise and adapts to your signal in real-time. Tweak-phobic producers will be pleased to know that it’s operated using a single fader.
Softrave Glockenspiel
Relive your primary school music lessons with this sample-based virtual glockenspiel. If you want more of a vibraphone sound you can dial in a bit of analogue drift.
SonicXTC Echoflux
Inspired by Echoplex’s tape delay effects from the ‘60s and ‘70s, this software version promises a warm, vintage sound. You have control over both the echo and tape flutter.
