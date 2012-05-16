VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 45
Another threesome
Reverb, compressor and synth plug-ins fall under our watchful eye this week: read on and we’ll try and help you decide if any of them are worthy of further investigation.
Eventide Blackhole
This “massive reverberator” has had previous lives in Eventide’s DSP4000, H8000 and Space Stompbox hardware, and now it’s available as a native plug-in. It can be used to design huge spaces and has a clear, knob-driven interface. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Lom Jono
Inspired by modular synthesizers, Jono promises classic features with an experimental twist. There are a couple of oscillators, a state-variable filter, layered LFOs, an echo effect, a recorder and a step sequencer. A selection of presets is supplied, or you can roll the dice with the Randomize button.
Crysonic Spectra C2
A multi-purpose compressor that’s said to impart subtle but desirable analogue characteristics onto any audio signal. The interface has been redesigned, the Ratio is continuous and you can set the Release to automatic mode, in which Spectra chooses the best value based on the incoming audio material.
