VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 36
Usual and unusual suspects
Compression, reverb, and EQ are all taken for another spin this week, while the instruments range from a plug-in that emulates ‘air-powered’ sounds to one that’s stuffed with vocal samples.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Mildon Studios Provoc Grader
Mildon Studios Provoc Grader
A new compressor that’s designed especially for vocals. The theory is that you can preserve natural dynamics by only applying compression to particular frequencies (via the Range Selector). Click here to see a video demo of Provoc Grader in action.
Eventide Reverb 2016 and Omnipressor
Two new native plug-ins from Eventide: the Reverb 2016 features the algorithm from Eventide’s SP2016 hardware, while the Omnipressor is an emulation of the hardware double-knee compressor/limiter of the same name.
DUY Software Deep Analog EQ
“Where classic meets hi-tech,” is the tagline for this EQ plug-in, which is designed to combine an analogue-style sound with digital control. There are 10 bands, each of which offers nine bell modes, while 100 presets are included to get you going.
Softrave Lady Anna Voice
This quirky looking instrument contains 512 vocal sounds, effects, jokes and notes from Anna Pons, singer with Barcelona-based pop punk band Green Dragonfly. There are four banks, each of which contains 128 sounds, and these can be pitched and mixed together. Click here for a video demo.
SyncerSoft Freq Booster
Designed to enrich your sound, this plug-in promises to create new harmonics without using EQ. It’s based on a psycho-acoustic algorithm that uses cross-modulation of harmonic operators to ‘impose’ new frequencies.
The Lower Rhythm Melodicon
Taking inspiration from a number of ‘air-powered’ instruments, Melodicon can produce tones that are reminiscent of everything from the flute to the melodica. There are two oscillators plus vibrato, rotary and modulation effects.
Buy or download demo of The Lower Rhythm Melodicon