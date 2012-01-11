VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 35
Who needs NAMM?
We’re not expecting too many big plug-in launches at NAMM 2012, but fear not, because developers continue to unveil new releases on a weekly basis via the magic of the internet.
Xils-lab Le Masque: Delay
Xils-lab’s first effect plug-in is a polymorphic, timeline-driven delay that enables you to specify the parts of the dry signal (based on their position in the timeline and/or frequency content) that you want to be processed. Use it to (for example) extract and modify parts of a loop or transform a kick drum into a tom.
discoDSP Corona R3
A new version of this triple oscillator, virtual analogue wave synth. The main feature addition is a 32 step arpeggiator that offers MIDI Out, 10 modes, three trigger types, a 4-octave range and more. The update is free for existing Corona users.
Samplemodeling Mr Sax S
A soprano sax plug-in that’s powered by Samplemodeling’s new SWAM (Synchronous Wavelength Acoustic Modeling) engine. It’s based on material that was chromatically performed over a wide dynamic range and promises to let you perform all kinds of articulations in real time.
WOK ChordMem Pro
An advanced version of the free ChordMem plug-in, this can memorise up to 12 chords (as opposed to seven in the freebie) and then lets you play them back with a single key. Other enhancements include velocity sensitive playback, and keys outside the playback octave being passed thru.