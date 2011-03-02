VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 2
FX? We've got a few...
Our second round-up of paid-for plug-ins contains five effects. These cover delay, EQ, 3D mixing and mastering bases: read on if you’re looking to refresh your rack.
Audio Pluggers K-Meter
Based on Bob Katz’s K-System, which was formulated to help producers create better mixes, this new metering plug-in promises to help you to “create exciting mixes that your listeners will love”. It’s designed to ‘hear’ your mixes just like your ears do, and to give you accurate visual feedback.
Longcat Audio Technologies H3D
Designed for musicians and podcast producers, this object-based mixing plug-in enables you to create 3D mixes that, when heard on headphones, appear to be coming from around the listener’s head. In short (and as you can see), it enables you to place sounds graphically on a 360 degree interface.
One Small Clue Lugosi
This ‘delay plug-in with a difference’ enables you to create out-of-sync echoes and buffer repeat style effects. It works by recording audio into a static 2-second buffer: you can set loop markers, play and record simultaneously and play/record in reverse. Video demo here.
Ear Machine iQ
It’s often said that your best guide when you’re mixing is your ears, so this ‘intelligent EQ plug-in’ – it ‘learns’ your favourite EQ settings based on what you say sounds good or bad – seems like a good idea, in theory at least. This video explains how it works.
de la mancha ditto
A creative delay plug-in that uses “randomised tempo-sync modulation to provide a constantly changing but musical delay effect”. That’s the pitch – it’s possible to randomise the delay time, feedback and filter cutoff with independent left and right channel modulation should you so wish.
