VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 17
Neve right now
With IK Multimedia currently teasing a couple of products, we may well have new plug-ins from them in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, though, there’s plenty to get your teeth into: read on to find out what’s ready to be chowed down on.
Steinberg Rupert Neve Designs Portico plug-ins
Using Yamaha’s Virtual Circuitry Modeling technology, Steinberg has emulated two of Rupert Neve Design’s hardware Portico processors. These are the 5033 five-band equalizer and 5043 compressor. The price listed is for the pair - the plug-ins are also available separately for £422 each.
DNR Collaborative Designs MixControl Pro
This plug-in channel strip succeeds the original MixControl and promises to offer plenty of flexibility. New features include solo for individual EQ bands, three new saturation modes and a wet/dry mixing function for the gate. It’s available for pre-order now, with the price gradually rising to $129 by the release date of 1 August.
Tekky Synths UpTiLin
UpTiLin (which stands for Up Time Line) is a pitched feedback delay. You can use it to pitch the delayed signal in real time to create a range of effects, including classic stereo delay and cartoon/monster/ghost-style sounds. It can also be employed as a vocal doubler or more subtly.
Sound Magic Rose Whisper Piano
Sound Magic’s latest software piano was inspired by the Faizoli Brunei, a concert grand that’s worth $400,000. It uses a similar engine to other Sound Magic pianos (there’s a blend of sampling and modelling at work), and promises deep, clear bass and a sweet, transparent top end.
