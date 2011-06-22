VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 15
One synth; three effects
XILS-Lab is rapidly becoming of the premier developers of virtual analogue synths, and its latest model has just been announced. We’ve also got a colouring filter, a gate and a new tool for mash-up makers.
XILS-lab Synthix
This new 16-voice virtual analogue synth takes its inspiration from an ‘80s hardware synth with a similar name, but isn’t a strict emulation. Enhancements include new LFO types, a polytimbral mode and eight independent layers. If you purchase now as part of the group buy offer, you could get up to 50% off the full price.
One Small Clue Preston Gate
Billed as a high quality gate, expander and ducker, Preston Gate is said to be ideal for adding punch to drums, dynamics shaping and noise removal. It can be triggered by either an audio or MIDI signal and also features high and low cut filters for improved gating accuracy.
Sinevibes Filther
This ‘colouring’ eight-pole -48 db/low-pass filter is designed to add character to any sound. It also features dual-stage waveshaping distortion and in input envelope follower with adjustable sensitivity and smoothness. Its capabilities are said to range from deep low-end isolation through juicy wah-wah to growling sweeps and waveform sculpting.
QuikQuak MashTactic
Originally designed as a mash-up tool, MashTactic can split a mix into eight zones. These can then be panned, emphasised or cut out completely. The developer says that you can think of it as an eight-band filter that deals with stereo ranges as well as frequency. Here’s a demo video.
Buy or download demo of QuikQuak MashTactic