VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 11
A heavyweight half dozen
Waves added a regal touch to the plug-in marketplace last week with The King’s Microphones, but it’s not the only recent release. Read on and you’ll see exactly what we mean.
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Best Service Kraftworker
A new instrument that’s inspired - surprise surprise - by the music of Kraftwerk. It’s sample-based and comes with not just the expected synth, electronic speech, computer, pad and bass sounds, but also a language translator and Speak & Spell emulation.
WOK Ratchit
Designed to emulate the ‘ratcheting effect’ that was used by Tangerine Dream, this plug-in repeats incoming notes based on the setting you make on the clock divider. It’s intended specifically for use with WOK’s ClockWorK step sequencer (with which it comes free) but can be used with others, too.
Meldaproduction MModernCompressor
Based on Meldaproduction’s MDynamics engine, this is described as a powerful but simple compressor that’s built to help you get good results quickly. Noteworthy features include a powerful metering system and surround processing options.
TempoRubato NLogPoly Synth
An interesting case of an iOS synth being ported to the Mac (patches are exchangeable between versions). This is a polyphonic, multitimbral instrument that boasts four oscillators, two filters, four envelopes, four LFOs and effects. Buy it standalone from the Mac App Store and you can then download the AU plug-in version for free.
Lithiumsound GFunk
A cute-looking little plug-in that’s designed to help you recreate the sound of ‘90s west coast hip-hop lead lines. It comes with a single oscillator, an ADSR amp envelope, a tempo-synced step sequencer, a Glide knob and 16 presets to set you on your way.
ASL SoundLab Void
A new filter plug-in that sports an intriguing control called the Void Bar, which affects the timbre of the incoming signal. There are also Length, Intensity, Width and Position controls, and the audio demo on the ASL SoundLab website suggests that it’s particularly suitable for transforming vocals.