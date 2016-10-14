Vocalise your sounds with The Orb, AudioThing's new formant filter

The Orb is a new formant filter plugin from AudioThing that's designed to simulate the characteristics of the human voice.

This comprises three band-pass filters and three LFOs. These can be used to modulate the vowel, the emphasis/resonance of the formats, and the Drift, which moves the frequencies of the formant up or down. You can also select from three vowel sets - male, female or child - or create your own.

Presets are included to get you going, and you can randomise the parameter set for some unexpected results.

The Orb is available now for the introductory price of $39 (regular price is $49). It's offered for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can download a demo. Find out more on the AudioThing website.