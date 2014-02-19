VividTracker brings ProTracker compatible music making to iOS

VividTracker is a new tracker-style music making app for iPhone and iPad with the ability to load, save, edit and create Amiga ProTracker modules.

The app is Audiobus and Audiocopy compatible, and features its own sample editor. The app also features an AutoChord feature, which allows users to auto-transpose one track into another in a different key.

Additionally, VividTracker allows modules to be opened directly from other apps (such as Mail or Safari), features Dropbox sync and is MIDI compatible.

Check out the video above for an overview. You can buy VividTracker from the App Store now priced at £1.99/$2.99.