If you wanted to sequence external gear from a computer, the Atari ST's built-in MIDI ports made it the mid-to-late '80s computer to own, but many of those who were making music at the time - particularly tracker fans - still worship Commodore's Amiga.

Viva Amiga is a new film that celebrates this iconic machine, documenting both its origins and subsequent success. Check out the trailer above, and find out how you can watch the full thing on the Viva Amiga website.