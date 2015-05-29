VirSyn's Arpeggist could be the ultimate iPad arpeggio generation app

VirSyn has released Arpeggist, a new MIDI note arpeggiator that can be used to control other music making apps and your synth hardware.

As well as offering a step matrix edit for programming your own arpeggios from scratch, there are also 40 factory arpeggios to choose from, plus a randomise option. You can generate arpeggios by playing notes or chords from the onscreen keyboard or your MIDI controller, too.

As you'd expect, Arpeggist is compatible with Audiobus 2 and Inter-App Audio, and also support virtual MIDI input/output connections. It's available now from the Apple App Store for £3.99/$4.99 (this is a half price introductory offer).