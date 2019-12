Last month at NAMM MusicRadar had the pleasure of catching up with Spectrasonics to get a demonstration of the version 1.5 update of their excellent synth Omnisphere. While we were there we also took a look at its new iPad controller app counterpart Omni TR.

Check out the videos above and below to get the lowdown on all the features of Omnisphere 1.5 and Omni TR from synth designer and Spectrasonics founder Eric Persing. Both products are out now and are free to registered Omnisphere users.