VIDEO: Plug-in developers talk Reason Rack Extensions, VST and more

We've already heard a lot from Propellerhead Software about its new Rack Extensions format, but what's the view from the third-party VST plug-in developers that the Swedish company is relying on to actually support it?

The video above features interviews with developers from companies such as u-he, Softube, Korg, GForce Software, FXpansion, Sonic Charge and Rob Papen, all of whom are signed up to produce Rack Extensions.

This being an official Propellerhead production, it won't surprise you to learn that the tone is on the positive side, but the clip still offers an interesting insight into why Rack Extensions came to be (it features contributions from Propellerhead CEO Ernst Nathorst-Böös, too) and how they differ from standard VST plug-ins.