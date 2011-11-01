Video: Marc Vedo at the DJ Top 100 at Ministry Of Sound

On 26 October 2011, MusicRadar headed to the annual DJ Top 100 party at Ministry Of Sound. We went VIP courtesy of Point Blank Music School and managed to grab a quick chat with producer and DJ Marc Vedo. Watch the video above to see him explain his current DJ setup and how times have changed in the dance music industry.

We also got to chat to Boy George and two Point Blank graduates who won a competition to play alongside Paul Woolford and Midland in the VIP room. Watch this space for those videos in the next few days!

Watch the interview on YouTube.