VIDEO: Inside Aeroplane's studio

The video above, courtesy of Red Bull, is a quick look at the gear inside the studio of disco don and all-round gear head, Vito De Luca, aka Aeroplane.

Currently in the process of expanding his studio further, we asked Aeroplane what's due to change. "I'm getting rid of my Toft mixer and I'm thinking of replacing it with the API 1608," he explains.

Read more: Steinberg UR-RT2

"I already have a great API lunchbox I do everything with; two preamps, two four-band EQs, two compressors, so imagine that with 16 channels and a Neve 33609 on the master!"

We'll be visiting Aeroplane's studio soon for an exclusive look! Watch this space!