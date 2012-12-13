VIDEO: beatmaking with Ableton Push

When Ableton announced details of Live 9 back in October, the German developer also revealed a first for the company - its debut hardware controller, Ableton Push.

Ableton has now unveiled a teaser video (above) revealing the beatmaking workflow of Push and Live 9. The clip demonstrates how Push can be used for step sequencing and live finger drumming at the same time, along with how to add accents and swing, edit loop lengths and more.

Both Push and Live 9 are due for release during the first quarter of 2013. Push will be priced at $599/€499 (including Live 9 Intro).

