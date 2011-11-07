Vermona PERfourMER MKIIc analogue synth

Image 1 of 2 PERfourMER mkII Image 2 of 2 PERfourMER mkII angle

We've always had a soft spot for the luscious, analogue gear from Vermona. So when the updated version of its PERfourMERsynth was announced we had to take a closer look.

We've give this the full review treatment as soon as we can. For now, check out the gallery, full press info below and make sure you jump over to the Vermona site where it has a stack of example sounds.

Vermona PERfourMERsynth press release

Our original PERfourMER has always been admired being a convincing synthesizer concept as well as offering unique sound quality. With a few added ingredients and a little further spicing, we proudly present PERfourMER MKII - give it try!

The Concept

PERfourMER MKII combines four discrete built monophonic analogue synthesizers into a single rack-mountable, desktop unit. What sounds simple will surprise you with its large sound variety. The individual synthesizer channels can be coupled in different ways and be played monophonically and polyphonically. At the same time, the synthesizer channels can interact by using oscillator synchronization or frequency modulation.

The Synthesizer Channel

All four synthesizer channels are based upon the classic structure of VCO, VCF and VCA. The oscillator offers sine, triangle, square and saw tooth waveforms or a noise generator. In addition, the square waveforms' pulse width can be modulated using a LFO or MIDI control data.

The following resonant low-pass-filter offers a steepness of 24 dB per octave and is being followed be the voltage controlled amplifier (VCA).

A flexible LFO and an ADSR envelope generator allow for modulations of the oscillator's pitch as well as the filter's cutoff frequency.

FM and SYNC

PERfourMER MKII's synthesizer channels can interact. For example, a frequency modulation of oscillator or filter will significantly expand the available spectrum of sounds. Another possible interaction is the synchronization of adjacent oscillators. SYNC and FM can even be used at the same time.

However, not only the oscillators can be synchronized. In addition, the LFOs can be synced either to each other or to an internal or external (MIDI clock) clock source.

PLAYMODES

PERfourMER MKII's clever voice assignment allows choosing between six operational modes. Coupled synthesizer channels can either be played polyphonically, duophonically or monophonically. This way, you achieve expressive, lively sequences that may use a rotating voice assignment where each note addresses an individual synthesizer channel.

Filter bank

Each synthesizer channel offers its individual input that replaces the oscillator waveform as sound source. This way, PERfourMER MKII also makes a versatile and complex filter bank with four filter sections, four VCAs, four envelopes and LFOs.

Besides its immense flexibility, PERfourMER MKII was carefully designed to be used effortless and in a straightforward way. Its no-compromise direct-access-design to all relevant parameters has been imperative for our development team at Vermona.