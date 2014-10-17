Vandelay delay effect released for Mac and iPad

As with the SquashIt multiband distortion that it released earlier this year, Klevgränd Produktion is releasing its Vandelay delay effect as a Mac AU plugin and iPad app simultaneously.

This offers three delays in three frequency regions, with each having an LFO that modulates the pitch of the incoming audio. Rich sounds from practically any source are promised, via an intuitive user interface.

Find out more in the video above or on the Klevgränd Produktion website. The AU version is free, while the iPad app (which supports Audiobus 2 and Inter App Audio) costs £1.99/$2.99.