Valentino Khan's favourite music software

“Valentino Khan makes everything,” says the DJ/producer’s website, and one look at his CV confirms that he’s nothing if not versatile.

His production credits are impressive, having worked with the likes of B.o.B., T.I., Bruno Mars, 2 Chainz, Iggy Azalea, Tyga and Kid Sister. He’s also signed to Skrillex’s OWSLA label; in fact, the pair recently collaborated on Slam Dunk.

Throw in countless remixes and a successful DJing career, and Khan has all the hallmarks of a man who’ll be on the scene for many years to come. Right now, though, he’s here to tell you about the software that he favours when he’s in the studio...