Valentino Khan's favourite music software
Mr Versatile
“Valentino Khan makes everything,” says the DJ/producer’s website, and one look at his CV confirms that he’s nothing if not versatile.
His production credits are impressive, having worked with the likes of B.o.B., T.I., Bruno Mars, 2 Chainz, Iggy Azalea, Tyga and Kid Sister. He’s also signed to Skrillex’s OWSLA label; in fact, the pair recently collaborated on Slam Dunk.
Throw in countless remixes and a successful DJing career, and Khan has all the hallmarks of a man who’ll be on the scene for many years to come. Right now, though, he’s here to tell you about the software that he favours when he’s in the studio...
Apple Logic Pro X
“I will preface all of this by saying that Logic is what I personally feel most comfortable with and there's no right or wrong software (or plugin) for anyone to use.
“Logic always has been my preferred software because it's so easy to manipulate MIDI, and I play 99% of my tracks in on a controller keyboard (even my drums). It's about what's best for the individual, though. If you can make your hottest beats banging on a trash can then stick with the trash can.”
Xfer Records Serum
“I just love the versatility of Serum. It seems like it's really easy to make unique sounds from scratch - more so than in any other synth. I've always been a guy that was big on designing my own sounds instead of using presets or packs, so Serum is right up my alley.”
Native Instruments Massive
“There's just something classic about the sounds you can get with Massive. Everything just comes out so clean and precise and it's actually very useful for adding layers to other synths in your song.”
Camel Audio CamelCrusher
“I get really good distortion out of this plugin but it always ends up being really clean. It's the best of both worlds when you're looking for something in your face that can still sit nicely in your mixdown.”
Nicky Romero Kickstart
“I use this a bunch in my tracks. It really helps you to be really precise with sidechaining and getting your drums to cut through in your mixes.”