Universal Audio unveils Chandler Limited guitar amp plugin

Universal Audio has unveiled three new plugins, in the form of the Chandler Limited GAV19T Amplifier, bx_saturator V@ and bx_refinement, the latter two being collaborations with partner developer Brainworx.

The Chandler Limited GAV19T emulates various British guitar amps and takes its inspiration from Marshall, Vox, Selmer and Watkins models before spicing it up with various modern conveniences such as a power-soak, noise gates and syncable delay.

The two Brainworx collaboration plugins include the new drive/distortion effect the bx_saturator V2 and the bx_refinement, which is a mastering plugin designed to soften harsher high frequencies in digital recordings and convey the feel of analogue technology.

All three plugins are available immediately for the UAD powered plugins platform and Apollo interfaces and priced at $199.00. Check out the full press release below.

Universal Audio press release

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA • April 15, 2014 - Universal Audio Direct Developer partner Brainworx has released three plug-ins for the UAD Powered Plug-Ins platform and Apollo audio interfaces.

Available for purchase via UA's Online Store for $199 each, the Chandler Limited GAV19T Amplifier, bx_refinement, and bx_saturator V2 plug-ins are part of new UAD Software v7.6.

Chandler Limited GAV19T Amplifier Plug-In - $199

Available exclusively for UAD-2 DSP Accelerators and Apollo-equipped workstations, the Chandler Limited GAV19T Amplifier Plug-In is an exacting emulation of the dual EL84-powered boutique guitar amp. Inspired by British classics such as Vox and Marshall - and lesser-known gems from Watkins and Selmer - the Chandler Limited GAV19T Amplifier plug-in offers features not found on the original hardware, such as an FX Rack with an onboard noise gate, host-syncable lo-fi delay, Power Soak, and pre/post switchable EQ filter controls.

Key Features:

Perfect emulation of the original dual EL84-powered Chandler Limited GAV19T circuit

Fine-tune sounds with an onboard FX Rack that includes a noise gate, EQ filter controls, and host-syncable lo-fi delay

Audition 75 different Recording Chains to match the perfect tone to the part

Craft sparkling classic clean sounds, bluesy overdrive textures, and raw distortions easily and intuitively with powerful EQ functionality - before or after mixdown

Brainworx bx_saturator V2 Plug-In - $199

The Brainworx bx_saturator V2 Plug-In is a powerful multi-band M/S (Mid/Side) processor that allows users to add saturation, drive, and distortion exactly as desired. It features Brainworx's "True Split" crossover technology, which ensures that the Mid and Side channels are always perfectly in phase, yielding focused, large-sounding mixes and masters.

Key Features:

Versatile multi-band Mid/Side processor

Adds saturation and distortion to targeted frequency bands

Increases the perceived volume of mixes without clipping

Bring out individual frequencies of a mix without affecting others

Mono Maker control helps define and punch-up low-end

Brainworx bx_refinement Plug-In - $199

The Brainworx bx_refinement Plug-In allows mixing and mastering engineers to remove the harsh, hard edges of their tracks without dramatically altering the character and tone of their source material. Designed by mastering engineer Gebre Waddell of Stonebridge Mastering, the bx_refinement plug-in is based on a combination of time-tested approaches, modern techniques, and the latest science on the sensitivity of the human ear. The end result is a fully-in-the-box analog mastering sound.

Key Features: