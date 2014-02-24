Universal Audio releases Dangerous Bax EQ Plug-in Collection for UAD systems

Do we need another EQ? Brainworx and Music Digital think so.

Created by Brainworx in conjunction with Dangerous Music Digital, the Dangerous Bax EQ Plug-in Collection is designed to "shape and enhance the tonality and character of your music".

It's based on Peter Baxandall's 1950s EQ, and is said to sweeten up material "by simultaneously employing broad, open curves and gently sloping cuts". It comes in Mix and Master flavours: the latter is a stereo version that offers mid/side processing options that weren't on the original hardware.

"When designing the Bax EQ we asked ourselves, 'Does the world really need another equalizer?'" says Bob Muller, President of Dangerous Music. "We wanted to do something special and unique, more of a tone control-style finishing EQ that would not alter the essential character of the audio. We just wanted to make it sound better while allowing the user to shape the sound in ways that are not possible with a conventional EQ."

The Dangerous Bax EQ Plug-in Collection is compatible with UAD-2 and Apollo interface hardware and costs $249. It's available now from the UA Online Store.

Dangerous Bax EQ Plug-in Collection features