Universal Audio Rare Vintage Promo

The UAD-2 SOLO and SOLO/Laptop DSP Accelerator Cards give you access to all of the era-defining analogue hardware emulations and original mixing & mastering tools from the UAD Powered Plug-Ins library.

And thanks to their onboard Analog Devices SHARC processing, the UAD-2 SOLO and UAD-2 SOLO/Laptop packages provide a significant processing "boost" to your host desktop or laptop Mac or PC - allowing for more complex mixes with higher-quality processing.

Now, between May 1st and June 30th, when you purchase and register a new UAD-2 SOLO (Core) or UAD-2 SOLO/Laptop from any authorised dealer in the UK & Ireland, Universal Audio will enhance the value by giving you two of their "Rare Vintage" classics absolutely FREE. Upon registration of either of these cards, the Helios Type 69 EQ and Fairchild 670 Compressor plug-ins will be instantly added to your my.uaudio.com account.

For more product details, and to find your nearest UA dealer please visit:

www.sourcedistribution.co.uk/uad2solopromo

