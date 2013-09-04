Two issues of Computer Music for free on your iPad

Reading magazines on your iPhone or iPad couldn't be simpler, and now, thanks to some quirks of Apple's system, you can try and keep two issues of Computer Music for free. That includes the ability to download our 65-strong CM Plugins collection, our sample packs, and stream or download our tutorial videos and files.

Using a 30-day trial subscription, you'll get to download and read the latest issue just like any subscriber, and you'll also get the next issue too. As long as you stop the subscription in up to 29 days, you shouldn't be charged a thing.

Get the App

Download our Computer Music Magazine app on the App Store. It's not hard to find it with a quick search.

Once installed, you'll find the app either on your home screen or within the Newsstand app.

Commence your Free Trial

In the Computer Music app, tap Free Trial, and you'll be taken to the confirmation screen below. Choose 1 Year (£26.99) or 1 Month (£2.49). If you don't cancel before the 30 days is up, you'll be charged this amount, obviously - we've put cancellation instructions below).

Confirm the subscription by agreeing to the terms with the Continue option. You'll probably be asked for your password again.

You're in, and you can download the most recent issue for free, as well as the next one when it's released - (CM comes out every 28 days). You'll still have to pay for any back issues, though.

TO CANCEL

Of course, we'd love you to keep subscribing, so if you've enjoyed your two free issues, consider that CM is made by living humans like you with hopes, dreams and fears. If you're dead set on it, read on…

Your subscription option isn't stored on your device, it's linked to your Apple ID, so your first stop is the App Store. The bit you need is hidden at the very bottom of the Featured page - sneaky. Tap your Apple ID and select View Apple ID.

Scroll to Subscriptions, and tap Manage. You can see and change your subscription terms here.

Flick the Automatic Renewal switch to off (so it's grey, not green), and confirm by tapping Turn Off.