triqtraq updated with recording and synced jamming options

triqtraq, the four-channel, beat looping groovebox for iOS, has been updated with the option to jam with other triqtraq users over Bluetooth, using WIST.

The app, which allows for spontaneous loop-making via a set of electronic drum, percussion, bass and lead samples (as well as giving you the ability to load your own via iTunes), has also introduced an option for users to record samples on the fly, with a new record mode feature.

In addition, version 1.3.0 contains a new integrated sample manager - offering users more direct access to samples, kits and the sample recorder - while the update also brings iOS 7 support.

triqtraq 1.3.0 is free to anyone who already owns the app, while those who don't can buy it on the App Store for £1.99/$2.99.