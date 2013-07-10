Togu Audio Line releases TAL-BassLine-101

Togu Audio Line has released the TAL-BassLine-101, an emulation of Roland's classic SH-101 synth that it previewed last month.
The company is no stranger to the Roland back catalogue, having previously turned to its Juno-60 synth for inspiration when creating the TAL-U-NO-LX.
Togu Audio Line says that TAL-BassLine-101is one of its most accurate emulations. It offers the same features as the original hardware, plus a few new ones to bring it up to date.
Check out the spec list below. TAL-BassLine-101 will initially retail for $40, with the price rising to $60 in a couple of months.
TAL-BassLine-101 features
- 24dB resonance low-pass filter (ZFD)
- Original (RC) and linear portamento mode
- Built in arpeggiator with some additional modes
- Powerful step sequencer with up to 64 steps and recording option
- Carefully calibrated after our studio hardware device
- Different sync modes (MIDI clock, Midi note trigger, Host)
- Sequencer MIDI export with drag and drop
- Sequencer / arpeggiator MIDI out for VSTi version
- De-Clicker mode for slower envelopes
- Additional poly mode
- Around 250 factory presets