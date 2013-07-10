More

Togu Audio Line releases TAL-BassLine-101

UPDATE: classic synth emulation now available

We can now get a proper look at the TAL-BassLine-101 interface.
Togu Audio Line has released the TAL-BassLine-101, an emulation of Roland's classic SH-101 synth that it previewed last month.

The company is no stranger to the Roland back catalogue, having previously turned to its Juno-60 synth for inspiration when creating the TAL-U-NO-LX.

Togu Audio Line says that TAL-BassLine-101is one of its most accurate emulations. It offers the same features as the original hardware, plus a few new ones to bring it up to date.

Check out the spec list below. TAL-BassLine-101 will initially retail for $40, with the price rising to $60 in a couple of months.

TAL-BassLine-101 features

  • 24dB resonance low-pass filter (ZFD)
  • Original (RC) and linear portamento mode
  • Built in arpeggiator with some additional modes
  • Powerful step sequencer with up to 64 steps and recording option
  • Carefully calibrated after our studio hardware device
  • Different sync modes (MIDI clock, Midi note trigger, Host)
  • Sequencer MIDI export with drag and drop
  • Sequencer / arpeggiator MIDI out for VSTi version
  • De-Clicker mode for slower envelopes
  • Additional poly mode
  • Around 250 factory presets