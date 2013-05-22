Timo Maas's favourite music software
Apple Logic
“I’ve used Logic in the studio for years; it’s very comfortable to work with. The ‘golden points’ are its very good sound quality, great audio resolution, and internal plugins, which are cool and precise. The quantisation is very creative and helpful, too.”
Apple Logic Pro 9 review
Native Instruments Maschine
“Beat programming, basslines, even a whole track can be created with this monster. Feeding it your own material immediately gives you a creative feeling. It’s also a lot of fun to use on the road.”
Native Instruments Maschine review
Native Instruments Reaktor
“In my opinion, one of the best virtual synthesisers ever done! You have no limitations in creating personal synths, effects, crazy noiseboxes, sequencers, samplers or drum machines. The sound quality is excellent, as is the creativity, ‘surfing’ through the modules created by the online community. It’s a crazy toy!”
Native Instruments Reaktor review
TAL-Audio Plugins
“TAL-Audio do very powerful plugins, and they do them for free! Their synths - based on the old Roland synths like Juno 60, SH-101 and Jupiter - and effects plugins are very high quality.”
Togu Audio Line TAL-U-NO-LX review
Steinberg Wavelab
“Essential software for professional recording and mastering of tracks. It’s been installed on my computer since it was released. It’s very stable and precise, and the Pen tool is magic - when you have a section with clipping or distortion, the solution is very easy and even funny: no need to re-record the track or add an extra plugin. Just click on this tool, redraw the waveform, and it’s done.”
Steinberg Wavelab 7 review
Timo Maas’ album Lifer is available now on Rockets & Ponies.