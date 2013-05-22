Timo Maas's favourite music software

“Essential software for professional recording and mastering of tracks. It’s been installed on my computer since it was released. It’s very stable and precise, and the Pen tool is magic - when you have a section with clipping or distortion, the solution is very easy and even funny: no need to re-record the track or add an extra plugin. Just click on this tool, redraw the waveform, and it’s done.”

Timo Maas’ album Lifer is available now on Rockets & Ponies.