The Zoom H4n goes Pro with new features and a rugged exterior

Zoom's H4n Handy Recorder is back and this time it has gone Pro.

The aptly-named H4n Pro now features newer, more advanced mics, higher-performance mic pres and a lower noise floor.

The good news for all those noiseniks out there, is that the H4n can now handle up to 140 dB SPL. Coupled with an improved noise floor of -120 dBu EIN, should ensure for cleaner recordings with fewer artifacts.

Perhaps one misgiving with it's predecessor was the unit didn't rate very high in the ruggedness stakes, but this has now been addressed with a new rubberised, ergonomic body. Teamed up with the updated XLR/TRS input's new locking function, the Pro will no doubt work well in the field.

The low-noise mic preamps are the same as those featured in Zoom's H5 and H6 Handy Recorders and the H4n Pro still carries features from the H4n such as; up to 24-bit/96 kHz recording, four-channel mixing and a two-in/two-out USB audio interface.

The Zoom H4n Pro Handy Recorder is available in stores now for $219.99. More information including specs and images can be found on Zoom's website.