The waiting is over: Dave Smith and Tom Oberheim's OB-6 synth is shipping

The wait for one of this year's most hotly anticipated synthesizers is finally over, as Dave Smith Instruments has started shipping the first units of the new OB-6.

This collaboration between Dave Smith and Tom Oberheim was announced at NAMM 2016, and is 6-voice poly with that distinctive SEM tone.

The OB-6 is already on its way to DSI approved dealers and has a MAP of $2,999.

For those of you who missed it, here's Dave Smith taking us through the key features of the OB-6 synth at this year's NAMM show.