The track: Roni Size on Do It For The Masses

With a Mercury Prize win under his belt for New Forms, the 1997 debut album from his live ensemble Reprazent, plus a seemingly endless list of high-profile remixes and collaborations to his name, it's fair to say that Bristol-born producer Roni Size is one of the most recognisable names in jungle and drum 'n' bass.

Last summer saw him release Take Kontrol, his first solo album in over a decade, and in early 2015 he's following it up with a new LP from Reprazent, the outfit's first major release since 2000.

Ahead of its release, we paid a visit to Roni Size in his space at London's Metropolis Studios to watch the musician break down the creation of the album's title track, Do It For The Masses, and find out how his approach to sampling, production and composition has changed in the near two decades since the first Reprazent releases.