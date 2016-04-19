The Moog Sub 37 plugin editor looks better than a soft synth

Got a Moog Sub 37? Then your life just got a little easier thanks to the launch of a free software editor for your beloved synth.

Aside from looking like one of the sexiest soft synths we've seen in a while, the editor features a library of over 250 presets, some of which are supplied by Alessandro Cortini, Surachai Sutthisasanakul, Justin McGrath, and Richard Devine.

Available as a plugin on Mac and PC in VST, AAX, RTAS and AU formats, the editor will enable you to automate the synth's parameters with ease in your DAW.

The only proviso is that you'll need to update the firmware to the latest version before installing the editor. Sub 37 owners should register their instrument on the Moog website to receive a download link.