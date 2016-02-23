The gloves are on in the wireless MIDI controller battle

Luke Skywalker's robot hand was impressive for its time, but could he use it to control his favourite music software? We think not.

Remidi, on the other hand, is a hi-tech glove/bracelet combo that's designed expressly for that purpose. It features eight programmable pressure sensors on its fingertips and palm, and can also track up/down and left/right hand movements.

This, of course, isn't the first attempt to bring a controller glove to market: the Imogen Heap-backed Mi.Mu Glove was the subject of its own unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign in 2014.

The device works via Bluetooth MIDI and can be used to create new music or remix existing tracks. Its developers say that it can be employed in a mobile context, but we think that Remidi is most likely to appeal to those who are looking to add a unique angle to their live performances.

Remidi is currently on Kickstarter; a $199 pledge qualifies you for a left- or right-handed glove if the campaign is successful.