The Electro-Harmonix Mini-Synthesizer comes to iOS

Cult classic makes its return

Electro-Harmonix has relaunched its 1980s cult classic, the Mini-Synthesizer, for iPhone and iPad.

The app comes with 22 presets and the ability to store, what EHX promises, "an almost unlimited number" of user preset programs.

The Mini-Synthesizer also includes a virtual MIDI input, aftertouch (iPhone 6s and 6s Plus), an enhanced effects section plus Audiobus and Inter-App audio capabilities.

The synth is available from the App store now at £3.99 for the iPad version and £2.29 for the iPhone edition. From September 2016, Mini-Synth will be available on Android. For more information check out the EHX website.

Mini-Synthesizer specs

OSC section

  • Pitch slider lets the player raise or lower the pitch of the note by +/-1 octave
  • Sub-octave slider introduces a note one octave below what's being played
  • For extra bottom
  • Octave up switch causes the note being played to jump up one octave
  • Tune knob lets the player tune the mini-synthesizer to other instruments and
  • Sound sources over a +/-50 cents range

Filters section

  • Phase rate slider adjusts the speed of the phase shifter
  • Filter start sets the start frequency of the filter sweep
  • Filter stop sets the stop frequency of the filter sweep
  • Sweep rate controls the speed of the filter sweep
  • Phase switch turns the effect on/off
  • 2x filter switch changes how the audio passes through the filters (either in
  • Parallel or in series)
  • Q switch sets the amount of resonance on the filter sweep
  • Retrigger switch turns retrigger on/off

Delay section

  • Time slider adjusts the delay time up to two seconds
  • Feedback controls the number of echo repeats
  • Blend adjusts the mix of the original signal and the echo repeats
  • Delay switch turns the effect on/off

Reverb section

  • Amount slider adjusts the reverb effect level
  • Blend slider controls the mix of the wet and dry signals
  • Reverb switch turns reverb on/off
  • Reverb>delay switch lets the user place either delay or reverb first in the
  • Effects chain for a variety of cool sound effects

Miscellaneous controls

  • Vol (volume) slider adjusts the mini-synthesizer's overall sound output level
  • Poly/mono switch toggles between polyphonic (four notes can be played
  • Simultaneously) or monophonic (only one note can be played at a time) modes
  • Presets pop-down menu displays the presets available and allows the user
  • To instantly select one
  • Horizontal slider lets the player adjust the keyboard's sounding range over
  • An expansive eight-octave range
  • Ribbon interface lets the player perform portamento (glide up or down to pitch),
  • Vibrato and other expressive playing