The Electro-Harmonix Mini-Synthesizer comes to iOS

Electro-Harmonix has relaunched its 1980s cult classic, the Mini-Synthesizer, for iPhone and iPad.

The app comes with 22 presets and the ability to store, what EHX promises, "an almost unlimited number" of user preset programs.

The Mini-Synthesizer also includes a virtual MIDI input, aftertouch (iPhone 6s and 6s Plus), an enhanced effects section plus Audiobus and Inter-App audio capabilities.

The synth is available from the App store now at £3.99 for the iPad version and £2.29 for the iPhone edition. From September 2016, Mini-Synth will be available on Android. For more information check out the EHX website.

Mini-Synthesizer specs

OSC section

Pitch slider lets the player raise or lower the pitch of the note by +/-1 octave

Sub-octave slider introduces a note one octave below what's being played

For extra bottom

Octave up switch causes the note being played to jump up one octave

Tune knob lets the player tune the mini-synthesizer to other instruments and

Sound sources over a +/-50 cents range

Filters section

Phase rate slider adjusts the speed of the phase shifter

Filter start sets the start frequency of the filter sweep

Filter stop sets the stop frequency of the filter sweep

Sweep rate controls the speed of the filter sweep

Phase switch turns the effect on/off

2x filter switch changes how the audio passes through the filters (either in

Parallel or in series)

Q switch sets the amount of resonance on the filter sweep

Retrigger switch turns retrigger on/off

Delay section

Time slider adjusts the delay time up to two seconds

Feedback controls the number of echo repeats

Blend adjusts the mix of the original signal and the echo repeats

Delay switch turns the effect on/off

Reverb section

Amount slider adjusts the reverb effect level

Blend slider controls the mix of the wet and dry signals

Reverb switch turns reverb on/off

Reverb>delay switch lets the user place either delay or reverb first in the

Effects chain for a variety of cool sound effects

Miscellaneous controls