The Electro-Harmonix Mini-Synthesizer comes to iOS

Electro-Harmonix has relaunched its 1980s cult classic, the Mini-Synthesizer, for iPhone and iPad.
The app comes with 22 presets and the ability to store, what EHX promises, "an almost unlimited number" of user preset programs.
The Mini-Synthesizer also includes a virtual MIDI input, aftertouch (iPhone 6s and 6s Plus), an enhanced effects section plus Audiobus and Inter-App audio capabilities.
The synth is available from the App store now at £3.99 for the iPad version and £2.29 for the iPhone edition. From September 2016, Mini-Synth will be available on Android. For more information check out the EHX website.
Mini-Synthesizer specs
OSC section
- Pitch slider lets the player raise or lower the pitch of the note by +/-1 octave
- Sub-octave slider introduces a note one octave below what's being played
- For extra bottom
- Octave up switch causes the note being played to jump up one octave
- Tune knob lets the player tune the mini-synthesizer to other instruments and
- Sound sources over a +/-50 cents range
Filters section
- Phase rate slider adjusts the speed of the phase shifter
- Filter start sets the start frequency of the filter sweep
- Filter stop sets the stop frequency of the filter sweep
- Sweep rate controls the speed of the filter sweep
- Phase switch turns the effect on/off
- 2x filter switch changes how the audio passes through the filters (either in
- Parallel or in series)
- Q switch sets the amount of resonance on the filter sweep
- Retrigger switch turns retrigger on/off
Delay section
- Time slider adjusts the delay time up to two seconds
- Feedback controls the number of echo repeats
- Blend adjusts the mix of the original signal and the echo repeats
- Delay switch turns the effect on/off
Reverb section
- Amount slider adjusts the reverb effect level
- Blend slider controls the mix of the wet and dry signals
- Reverb switch turns reverb on/off
- Reverb>delay switch lets the user place either delay or reverb first in the
- Effects chain for a variety of cool sound effects
Miscellaneous controls
- Vol (volume) slider adjusts the mini-synthesizer's overall sound output level
- Poly/mono switch toggles between polyphonic (four notes can be played
- Simultaneously) or monophonic (only one note can be played at a time) modes
- Presets pop-down menu displays the presets available and allows the user
- To instantly select one
- Horizontal slider lets the player adjust the keyboard's sounding range over
- An expansive eight-octave range
- Ribbon interface lets the player perform portamento (glide up or down to pitch),
- Vibrato and other expressive playing