The Canary: free VST/AU plugin promises to make your drums sing

Black Rooster Audio has opened the cage and released The Canary, a new free processing plugin that's designed to help you "add the right tone to your drums" and "make them sound crisp and full".

Suitable for use on all types of drum, this VST/AU processor is also said to give your hits some extra punch. Alongside a chunky Tune knob, there are Filter, Attack, Sustain and Mix controls.

The Canary is available now from the Black Rooster Audio website. Once you've registered, you're free to download and use it.