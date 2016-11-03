The 10 best music producers of the '90s

Ah, the ‘90s! If you were an England football fan it was a decade that started out with so much promise, but how quickly those hopes were dashed when, four years later, they were nowhere to be seen on the world stage.

The same cannot be said for the music, however. The early ‘90s saw an explosion of great albums from Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica. The trend continued with the rise and subsequent fall of Britpop from ‘95, and the rise and rise of hip-hop, with the likes of Eminem smashing it into the late ‘90s.

There was so much more and we could go on, but that’s not why we’re here. No, this is a celebration of those who crafted and coaxed the sounds from these artists, and brought them to the masses in the form of some great albums (remember those?).

So, without further ado, click through our gallery to find out who were the best music producers of the ‘90s, as nominated and voted for by you, our dearest MusicRadar users.