As 2016 draws to a close, we've been reflecting on the talent that has put all the great hi-tech music-making gear to good use, asking you to vote for the electronic music artists who have contributed most to the world over the past 12 months.

With each passing year, the list of electronic artists releasing great music grows ever longer. However, with your help, we have managed to single out the artists, producers, DJs and bands that have smashed it this year.

Over the next 10 slides, we’ll be revealing who you’ve decided are the 10 best electronic music artists of 2016, counting down to your number one. We’ll start with Trentemøller...

Denmark’s premier purveyor of brooding electronica, Anders Trentemøller honed his songwriting craft to perfection on excellent new album, Fixion. Songs such as the sublime River of Me, and the icy electronic pulse of Redefine, showcase his continued growth and technical prowess.