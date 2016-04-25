TBProAudio's dEQ6 is a 6-band EQ plugin with spectrum analyser

TBProAudio is hoping to tempt prospective multiband EQ plugin purchasers with dEQ6, a 6-band stereo/MS dynamic equalizer that promises high-quality oversampling and comes with a built-in spectrum analyser.

The filter gain of each band is controlled by a compressor/expander that reduces or increases the gain depending on the program material. The detector signal for this is controlled by a pre-filter, which in turn is controlled by the centre frequency and Q-factor of the dynamic filter. The result, we're told, is that the compressor/expander is only activated in the specified frequency range.

A feature list is below, and you can find out more and purchase the plugin for PC and Mac on the TBProAudio website. It's available in VST/AU formats, and there's also demo for you to try.

TBProAudio dEQ6 features