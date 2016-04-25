More

TBProAudio's dEQ6 is a 6-band EQ plugin with spectrum analyser

Analyse with this

TBProAudio is hoping to tempt prospective multiband EQ plugin purchasers with dEQ6, a 6-band stereo/MS dynamic equalizer that promises high-quality oversampling and comes with a built-in spectrum analyser.

The filter gain of each band is controlled by a compressor/expander that reduces or increases the gain depending on the program material. The detector signal for this is controlled by a pre-filter, which in turn is controlled by the centre frequency and Q-factor of the dynamic filter. The result, we're told, is that the compressor/expander is only activated in the specified frequency range.

A feature list is below, and you can find out more and purchase the plugin for PC and Mac on the TBProAudio website. It's available in VST/AU formats, and there's also demo for you to try.

TBProAudio dEQ6 features

  • 6 independent filter + compressor/expander
  • 3 filter types, analogue design, minimal phase, zero delay
  • Many comfort functions to setup multiple bands
  • Stereo/MS processing
  • Side chain support
  • Sample rates up to 192 kHz
  • "Real" over sampling, up to 4x
  • Hi-res spectrum analyser with 32k FFT, ISO R40 based
  • Pre/post-EQ, average/live spectrum, stereo/left/right/mid/side
  • Narrow-band sweeping mode
  • Spectrum freeze mode
  • Very easy alignment of filter response curve to audio spectrum
  • Precise parameter input
  • Large and easy to use GUI
  • Interactive spectrum/EQ display
  • 64-bit internal processing
  • Very efficient CPU usage design