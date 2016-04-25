TBProAudio's dEQ6 is a 6-band EQ plugin with spectrum analyser

TBProAudio is hoping to tempt prospective multiband EQ plugin purchasers with dEQ6, a 6-band stereo/MS dynamic equalizer that promises high-quality oversampling and comes with a built-in spectrum analyser.
The filter gain of each band is controlled by a compressor/expander that reduces or increases the gain depending on the program material. The detector signal for this is controlled by a pre-filter, which in turn is controlled by the centre frequency and Q-factor of the dynamic filter. The result, we're told, is that the compressor/expander is only activated in the specified frequency range.
A feature list is below, and you can find out more and purchase the plugin for PC and Mac on the TBProAudio website. It's available in VST/AU formats, and there's also demo for you to try.
TBProAudio dEQ6 features
- 6 independent filter + compressor/expander
- 3 filter types, analogue design, minimal phase, zero delay
- Many comfort functions to setup multiple bands
- Stereo/MS processing
- Side chain support
- Sample rates up to 192 kHz
- "Real" over sampling, up to 4x
- Hi-res spectrum analyser with 32k FFT, ISO R40 based
- Pre/post-EQ, average/live spectrum, stereo/left/right/mid/side
- Narrow-band sweeping mode
- Spectrum freeze mode
- Very easy alignment of filter response curve to audio spectrum
- Precise parameter input
- Large and easy to use GUI
- Interactive spectrum/EQ display
- 64-bit internal processing
- Very efficient CPU usage design