Tascam unveils new 2x2 and 4x4 USB audio interfaces

Tascam has added a couple of new audio interface s to its line-up: the US-2x2 and the US-4x4. Looking rugged and utilitarian, these offer 2-in/2-out and 2-in/4-out IO options respectively.

The US-2x2 sports a couple of mic preamps that promise "the best noise and distortion specs in their class," while Tascam is also talking up the sound quality of the interface as a whole. The US-4x4 adds two more preamps, plus those two extra line outs.

The interfaces' aluminium cases were designed by The Box studio in Germany, apparently, and feature removable side panels. These angle the controls towards you, which should make for easier access.

Compatible with Mac, PC and, if you use a power supply, iOS devices, the US-2x2 and US-4x4 look set to cost around £120/$150 and £175/$250 respectively.

Tascam US-2x2 features

Two high-quality Ultra-HDDA mic/line preamps with up to 57dB of gain

Two-in/two-out USB 2.0 interface with up to 96kHz/24-bit resolution

XLR/1/4" combination input jacks

Zero-latency Direct Monitoring

High-quality audio components like NE5532 op amps for 125dBu EIN and 105dB S/N ratio

USB Audio Compliant 2.0 drivers for iOS compatibility

Independent line out and headphone level controls

MIDI Input and Output

Aluminium body with angled design for better desktop visibility

Optional power supply

Includes SONAR X3 LE and Ableton Live Lite 9

US-4x4 differences