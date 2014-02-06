Synth icons: Roland TR-808

With Roland seemingly set to revive it as part of its new Aira range, attention is once again turning to the original TR-808 drum machine and its enduring popularity.

Released in 1980, the product was designed as an alternative to an acoustic drum kit for musicians to record with, but took on a new life in hip-hop, pop, R&B, techno, house and electro, as producers revelled in its defiantly synthetic tones.

With sounds based on analogue synthesis, the 808 is renowned for its booming kick drum, snappy claps and unique cowbell, all of which are instantly recognisable. The majority of the sounds can be edited, and each one has its own audio output.

The 808 has been emulated numerous times in software, perhaps most famously in Propellerhead's ReBirth. If you're looking for a plugin version, check out D16's Nepheton and AudioRealism's ADM.

Of course, the TR-808 didn't earn its place in music history without being used on countless classic recordings. Click through to discover some of the most notable.