Kevin Saunderson on the Reese bass, synths, software and a life in techno

“When Pro Tools and Logic first came out I jumped into those, both of 'em. Logic I used mainly for the sequencer; with Pro Tools I didn't really know what the hell I was really getting, but I got it.

“A lot of times I would just start experimenting. I was always trying to get the new technology and see what I could get out of it. It wasn't always so easy splicing tape, so when that stuff came it really enhanced things. I was just using them for the sequencer and the sound engine, and to arrange my music.

“Plugins weren’t really a big thing at that time - this was just at the beginning of that kind of stuff. Over the years everything has progressed to the point where there are plugins for everything. It's changed a lot.

“When they first started doing [plugins] you could tell that the sounds weren't… well, I wasn't happy with the sound I could get out of them, let's put it that way! Now when I mess around musically and I use plugins I think they're done very well. I don't really have many synths any more - maybe a couple. I don't have a lot of hardware; I appreciate it when I'm around it, but it's not a necessity for me.

“I've got Logic Pro X and Ableton Live 9, so I mess around with the stuff in there. I have a lot of Native Instruments stuff, too. I just got Logic Pro X so I'm just at the tutorial stage trying to find out more about it. I've just been DJing for the last 10 or 12 years, but I always have the tools and I mess around. If I've got my laptop with me I might bring up a tutorial, check out what's new, mess around with it, then check out the sound of it and the parameters of one of the plugins. I like doing tutorials because there's so much stuff that you wanna pick up on it quick! You ain't gotta get on the phone, you ain't gotta ask nobody, and you ain't gotta call technical support with an issue.

“You can train yourself on the areas that you might be rusty in or you just don't remember no more! Back in the day you had to pull out the book, and even when you pulled out the book you still didn't halfway understand it so you had to call to get some support. It was very time consuming! That part is gone.”