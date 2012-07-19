Summer NAMM 2012 video: M-Audio Axiom A.I.R. MIDI controller, A.I.R Ignite software

You didn't know we had such lovely hands, did you? Actually, they belong to A.I.R.'s Samara Winterfeld, who shows us the new Axiom controller.

It won't debut until autumn, but at the recent Summer NAMM show in Nashville, we got a sneak peek at the new M-Audio Axiom A.I.R. MIDI controller range, M-Audio's first since parting ways with Avid last month.



The controllers come complete with Ignite, a brand-new music creation software developed by A.I.R.

The Axiom controller will come in 61-, 49-, 25- and 32-note varieties (the model in our video above is the 32-note version, with mini keys).

As stated, the Axiom controllers will be loaded with A.I.R.'s Ignite, a standalone music and idea system that is designed to allow musicians to build songs in an "organic" fashion. Check it all out above.