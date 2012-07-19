Summer NAMM 2012 video: M-Audio Axiom A.I.R. MIDI controller, A.I.R Ignite software

It won't debut until autumn, but at the recent Summer NAMM show in Nashville, we got a sneak peek at the new M-Audio Axiom A.I.R. MIDI controller range, M-Audio's first since parting ways with Avid last month.
The controllers come complete with Ignite, a brand-new music creation software developed by A.I.R.
The Axiom controller will come in 61-, 49-, 25- and 32-note varieties (the model in our video above is the 32-note version, with mini keys).
As stated, the Axiom controllers will be loaded with A.I.R.'s Ignite, a standalone music and idea system that is designed to allow musicians to build songs in an "organic" fashion. Check it all out above.